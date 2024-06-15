WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,420 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period.

Shares of GCOW opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

