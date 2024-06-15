iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Position Trimmed by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $99.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.85. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.57.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

