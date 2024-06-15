Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,118,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 53,836 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MRK opened at $129.48 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The stock has a market cap of $327.95 billion, a PE ratio of 143.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

