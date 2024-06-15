Arweave (AR) Price Hits $28.83 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $28.83 or 0.00043548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $79.21 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,191.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.76 or 0.00643227 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00075389 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.