Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $563.48 Million (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,570.75 or 0.05394540 BTC on exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market capitalization of $563.48 million and $183,268.37 worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s launch date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 297,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 297,476.77528212. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,528.49798151 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $139,692.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

