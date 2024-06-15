VVS Finance (VVS) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. VVS Finance has a market cap of $148.95 million and approximately $374,372.38 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 87,174,271,067,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,692,862,899,827 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

