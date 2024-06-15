Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $578.21 million and approximately $22.48 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,191.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.76 or 0.00643227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00119350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00038222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.31 or 0.00261835 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00043548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00075389 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,041,553,464 coins and its circulating supply is 44,357,568,721 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

