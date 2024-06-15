Chelsea Counsel Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.9% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 56,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 70,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,522,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $176.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $180.41.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

