Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 2,531 US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of US Vegan Climate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

US Vegan Climate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEGN opened at $47.83 on Friday. US Vegan Climate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76.

Get US Vegan Climate ETF alerts:

About US Vegan Climate ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the US Vegan Climate index. The fund seeks to track a principles-based index of U.S. equities weighted by market-cap. VEGN was launched on Sep 9, 2019 and is managed by Beyond.

Receive News & Ratings for US Vegan Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Vegan Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.