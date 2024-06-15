Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 2,531 US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of US Vegan Climate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
US Vegan Climate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VEGN opened at $47.83 on Friday. US Vegan Climate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76.
About US Vegan Climate ETF
