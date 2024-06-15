Garde Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,245 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $12,808,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 98,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 83,589 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CEF opened at $22.15 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $23.56.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

