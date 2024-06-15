Garde Capital Inc. Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

