Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

