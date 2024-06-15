Aegon Ltd. (AEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.
Aegon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 197.2% per year over the last three years. Aegon has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aegon to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.
Aegon Stock Down 1.6 %
AEG opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aegon has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.
