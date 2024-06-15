Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 28th

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Price Performance
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $7.88.
About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
