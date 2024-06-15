Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 403 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

UPS opened at $135.65 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

