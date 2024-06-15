RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Lawrence L. Levitt Sells 4,000 Shares

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $231,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,974,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
RadNet Stock Performance
NASDAQ RDNT opened at $58.47 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.90 and a beta of 1.76.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDNT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,286,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,273,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in RadNet by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,335 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in RadNet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 291,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RadNet Company Profile
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RadNet
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.