Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $238,000.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at $8,629,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Inari Medical stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after buying an additional 561,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $29,491,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,501,000 after purchasing an additional 255,182 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,267,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

