Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

IYJ stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.48.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

