Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) EVP Jonathan Baldwin Sells 9,758 Shares of Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Verra Mobility stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRRM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $74,000.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.