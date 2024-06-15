Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) SVP Christopher H. Briggs Sells 24,000 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at $762,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

MITK opened at $10.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 424.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 127.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MITK

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.