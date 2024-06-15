Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) SVP Christopher H. Briggs Sells 24,000 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at $762,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Mitek Systems Price Performance
MITK opened at $10.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MITK
Mitek Systems Company Profile
Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitek Systems
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.