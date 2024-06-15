Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO David Day Sells 21,299 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CFO David Day sold 21,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $298,398.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 449,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,146.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, David Day sold 20,732 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $269,516.00.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.73 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,431,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after buying an additional 75,852 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,978 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $8,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

