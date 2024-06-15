Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 5,007 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $307,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $308,331.06.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $307,529.94.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $317,393.73.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $332,765.22.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.8% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

