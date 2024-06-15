The Ensign Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.79 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.89.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,813 shares of company stock worth $808,203. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

