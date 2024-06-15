Invitation Homes Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Invitation Homes has raised its dividend by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 141.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.3 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Homes

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.