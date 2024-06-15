Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.8%.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.3 %
REFI opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $301.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REFI
About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.