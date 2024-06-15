Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.8%.

REFI opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $301.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REFI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital raised Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

