Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $13.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $806.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $711.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $670.25. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $822.48.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at $609,175,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at $609,175,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

