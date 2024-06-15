Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %

FRU stock opened at C$13.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.96. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.66 and a 1-year high of C$15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$74.27 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 8,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. In other news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 8,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$276,000.00. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

FRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.55.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

