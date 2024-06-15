Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years. Paramount Group has a payout ratio of -30.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.
Paramount Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.
About Paramount Group
Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.
