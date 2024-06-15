United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Declares $0.36 Annual Dividend

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.356 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.
United Microelectronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 61.6% per year over the last three years. United Microelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 79.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect United Microelectronics to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.
United Microelectronics Stock Performance
UMC opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UMC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
