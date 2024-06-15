United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Declares $0.36 Annual Dividend

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.356 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

United Microelectronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 61.6% per year over the last three years. United Microelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 79.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect United Microelectronics to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

UMC opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

UMC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

