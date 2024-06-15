Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

