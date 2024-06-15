Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 12,966 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 12,966 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $360,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,282,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DFH stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.93. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

DFH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.