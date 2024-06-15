Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $366,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,142,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,914,817.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $527.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.86. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $367.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UVE. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UVE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 58,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Universal Insurance by 31.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.