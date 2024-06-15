Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson Sells 134,623 Shares

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) Director Michael Johnson sold 134,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $401,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,480,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Michael Johnson sold 16,453 shares of Flux Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $54,623.96.

Flux Power Stock Performance

Flux Power stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 93.71% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLUX shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Flux Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 17.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 14.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

