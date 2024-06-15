Paul R. Johnston Sells 7,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $670,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EXPO opened at $95.15 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.43.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 866.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 293.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $75,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

