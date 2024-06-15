Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) VP Robert E. Waltermire Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $277.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of -0.41. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $299.98.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $381.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.17.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
