Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) VP Robert E. Waltermire Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $277.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of -0.41. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $299.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,206,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $381.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.17.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

