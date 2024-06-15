Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) SVP Jonathan J. Hastings Sells 8,964 Shares

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $765,704.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,892.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MTX opened at $82.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1,266.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

