Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) CFO Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doximity Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Doximity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $35,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,236,000 after buying an additional 616,157 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,555,000 after buying an additional 301,290 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 67,363 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.