Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells 16,740 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KYMR

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.