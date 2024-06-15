Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells 16,740 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance
KYMR opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
