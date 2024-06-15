UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Major Shareholder Cecelia Levenstein Sells 5,500 Shares

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $856,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,600,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cecelia Levenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of UniFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UNF stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.94 and its 200 day moving average is $168.28.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $590.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in UniFirst by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 141.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $166,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

