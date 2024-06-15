Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) EVP Sells 16,667 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $548,677.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bristow Group Price Performance
VTOL stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $910.18 million, a P/E ratio of 801.50 and a beta of 1.35.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bristow Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.