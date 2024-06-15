Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) EVP Sells 16,667 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $548,677.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VTOL stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $910.18 million, a P/E ratio of 801.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTOL. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 103.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter worth $418,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 66.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

