Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director William E. Young Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $626,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 578,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 272,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 36.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

