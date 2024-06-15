indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $531,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,713.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.05 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INDI

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.