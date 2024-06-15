indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $531,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,713.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.05 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
