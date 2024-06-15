ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $325,563.83 and $0.62 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010250 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,293.77 or 1.00017767 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012663 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00090696 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000326 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

