Ethereum Classic Market Cap Hits $3.73 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and approximately $169.13 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $25.29 or 0.00038159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,282.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.13 or 0.00642904 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00119055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00261573 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00044124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00075303 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,529,030 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

