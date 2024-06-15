Status (SNT) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

Status (SNT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $116.80 million and $3.23 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

