Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Short Interest Down 15.6% in May

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Qiagen Price Performance

QGEN stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on QGEN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Qiagen by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,271,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $264,322,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Qiagen by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,099,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,784,000 after purchasing an additional 399,965 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.