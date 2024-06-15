Insider Buying: Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPWH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,421 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.