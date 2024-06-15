Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,000 Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

