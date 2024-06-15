Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.91. The company has a market cap of $182.23 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

