Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,717,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,064,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $93.39 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

